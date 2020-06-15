Sections
Home / Education / CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board may declare results today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board may declare results today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by HT Education Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020. (HT file )

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results anytime soon on its official website. According to media reports, the results of the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams may be declared today or in the coming few days.

The class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class X and XII due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

The board exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 had to be abruptly postponed in March due to the nationwide shutdown to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.



Though the board tried to hold the remaining examinations in early May, but could not do so due to the extension of lockdown.

The students had to be awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board may declare results today at cgbse.nic.in
Jun 15, 2020 16:11 IST
Police to quiz Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson in sedition case
Jun 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Pune’s Sassoon interns write to minister demanding hike in stipend
Jun 15, 2020 16:10 IST
Southwest monsoon has advanced further, rains to continue in at least 4 states: IMD
Jun 15, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.