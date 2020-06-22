CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board result to be declared tomorrow

Sections
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 . (HT file)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the high school (Class 10), higher secondary (Class 12) and higher secondary vocational exam results on Tuesday, June 23. The Chhattisgarh Board results will be declared at 11am by school education minister.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Board said that keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the CGBSE 10th, 12th results will be declared through video conferencing at state data centre in Raipur.

Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams can their results at cgbse.nic.in, http://results.gov.in/cgresults and results.cg.nic.in after it is announced.

Around 6 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 10th board exams this year, while over 2.5 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 12th board exams 2020.



Due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, CGBSE could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12. The exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12 had to be delayed.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. Nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

