Sections
Home / Education / CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date expected to be announced soon by Chhattisgarh Board

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date expected to be announced soon by Chhattisgarh Board

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks once it is declared.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expeced to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results date soon. Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Shukla had on Saturday told HT that the result will be announced as soon as possible.

Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks once it is declared.

Nearly 6 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 10th board exams while over 2.5 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 12th board exams.

The Board could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.



The board exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 had to be abruptly delayed in March due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The students had to be awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit USD 150 billion market cap
Jun 22, 2020 11:15 IST
Millions were offered: Ex-Pak pacer names teammate for fixing approach
Jun 22, 2020 11:16 IST
PM Modi assures support to Mizoram CM in wake of earthquake
Jun 22, 2020 11:11 IST
Worst North Korea economy in two decades pushing Kim Jong Un to lash out
Jun 22, 2020 11:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.