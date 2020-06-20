Sections
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 expected in a few days, here’s how and where to check

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the class 10th and 12th board results in a few days. Currently, no official date has been announced yet. However, the CGBSE board official will announce the date of result declaration soon.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:50 IST

By Ritesh Mishra| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 update (HT File)

According to Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary education Alok Shukla, the state board exam results will be declared as soon as possible. He however, said, that the results will not be declared on Saturday, June 20.

Students are advised to visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in for regular updates and not fall a prey to fake notices circulating on social media.

Where and how to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 in 5 simple steps:



Step: 1 Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in



Step 2: Under the students’ corner or notice section, find a link that reads CGBSE 10th result 2020 or CGBSE 12th result 2020

Step 3: Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page

Step 4: Your CGBSE Board Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

This year around 8 lakh students are registered for the class 10th and 12th board exams. Around 6 lakh students are registered for class 10th and 2.5 lakh students for class 12th exams.

CGBSE could not conduct the examination for some subjects due to the coronavirus lockdown. Students will be marked on the basis of internal assessments for the subjects whose exam could not be conducted. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

Official CGBSE website

