CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Education minister to announce results through webinar

This will be the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh Board that the results will be announced through a webinar. Unlike previous years, the board will not hold a press conference this year in order to maintain social distancing int he time of coronavirus.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board will announce the class 10th and 12th board exam results 2020 today at 11 am. Students who have taken the matric and intermediate exams will be able to check their results online on June 23 from 11 am onwards on the official website of Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in. Students will have to visit the website and click on the result link for class 10th or 12th on the homepage. Key in your roll number and date of birth. The result will be displayed on screen. Lakhs of students are waiting for their results. Here, in the liveblog, we will tell you about the exam, results, direct link, pass percentage, topper list and the overall performance. Follow Live Updates here:

Chhattisgarh board had scheduled the class 10 and 12 board exams in March, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the exams were postponed to May. But later, as the lockdown extended, the board decided not to conduct the remaining class 10 and 12th board exams.

Chhattisgarh Board had completed the answersheet evaluation by May 25. This year, the evaluation and result declaration have been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chhattisgarh government has already promoted the students of class 1 to 9 and 11 to next class without examination based on the internal assessment marks. The school exam could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press release issued by CG Board, the result will be announced by state education minister Prem Sai Singh through webinar in order to maintain the social distancing.

Chhattisgarh Board Result: Steps to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result online

After the CGBSE result is declared, students should follow these steps to check their results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020” or “CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 10 and 12

Step 5: Take a print out of the results for future use