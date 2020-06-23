Sections
CGBSE 10th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board class 10 results declared at cgbse.nic.in, direct link

CGBSE 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the CGBSE class 10 board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE 10th Result 2020. (HT file)

CGBSE 10th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 10 board exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CGBSE class 10 board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. This year, nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

Here’s a direct link to check the CGBSE 10 results.



How to check CGBSE 10th result 2020:



1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in



2. Click on the link for CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020

3. Enter the required details like your roll number to login

4. Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 10

5. Take a print out of the results for future use

In 2019, a total of 3,82, 955 candidates had appeared for the 10th exam out of which 2, 61,177 candidates passed, thus making the pass percentage of 68.20%.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 this year. This year, the Chhattisgarh board had to delay the exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12.

