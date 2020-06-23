CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, here’s how to check

Sections
CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the CGBSE class 10, 12 board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020. (HT file)

CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Tuesday announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on its official website.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the board decided not to conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 this year. The CGBSE board had to delay the exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. This year, nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

Here’s a direct link to check the CGBSE 10th, 12th results.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020” or “CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 10 and 12

Step 5: Take a print out of the results for future use

In 2019, nearly 6 lakh students had appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of which, around 3.88 lakh students had appeared in the CGBSE Class 10 examination while 2.66 lakh students appeared in the CGBSE Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage for the class 10 exam was 68.6% while the pass percentage for the class 12 board exam was 78.43%.

