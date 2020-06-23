Sections
Home / Education / CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 soon at cgbse.nic.in, check results in 4 simple steps

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 soon at cgbse.nic.in, check results in 4 simple steps

Chhattisgarh Board will soon declare the class 10th and 12th results today at 11 am. In just two hours, students will be able to check their results on the official website of CG Board at cgbse.nic.in

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hidnustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 (HT File)

Chhattisgarh Board will soon declare the class 10th and 12th results today at 11 am. In just two hours, students will be able to check their results on the official website of CG Board at cgbse.nic.in. According to the press release issued by CG Board, the result will be announced by state education minister Prem Sai Singh through webinar in order to maintain the social distancing.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Follow Live Updates here

The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 can be checked on the official website. Students will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to check their scores online.

Chhattisgarh government has already promoted the class 1 to 9 and 11 students to next class without examination based on the internal assessment marks. The school exam could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020:



Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020” or “CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 10 and 12

Step 5: Take a print out of the results for future use

Last year a total of 68.6% students had passed class 10th exam while 78.43% students had cleared the class 12th exam. Over 6 lakh students had taken the exam.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengaluru should be shut down for 20 days to curb Covid-19 spread: Kumaraswamy
Jun 23, 2020 09:56 IST
Covid-19: Latest developments from India and around the world
Jun 23, 2020 09:54 IST
After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border
Jun 23, 2020 09:50 IST
Army chief to visit Leh today as border tensions with China simmer
Jun 23, 2020 10:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.