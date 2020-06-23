CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check full details here

CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 : Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2020 on its official website.

Students of class 10 and 12 who have appeared in the CGBSE board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 live updates here

A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 board exam, out of which 73.62% have passed.

A total of 2,77,563 had appeared for the CGBSE Class 12th board exam and 70.69% of students have cleared the exam.

In CGBSE 10 results, Pragya Kashyap has bagged the first rank with 100% followed by Prashansa Rajpur with 99.33% and Bharati Yadav and Nikhil Sao with 98.57%. The girls have outperformed boys in CGBSE class 10 results. The pass percentage of boys is 70.53% while the pass percentage of girls is 76.28.

Tikesh Vaishnav is the CGBSE class 12th topper. He has scored 97.80% in class 12th exam. Shreya Agarwal bagged 2nd rank with 97% while Tannu Yadav has got 3rd rank with 96.60%. In the class 12th result also, the girls have outscored boys. A total of 82.02% of girls passed the exam while 74.70% of boys could pass the class 12th exam.