Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 for class 10th declared, here’s how to check

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 for class 10th declared, here’s how to check

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared class 10th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:44 IST

By hindustantimes., Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 declared

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared class 10th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website- cgbse.nic.in. Earlier, CGBSE also declared class 12th or higher secondary supplementary result, high school and higher secondary vocation result and diploma in elementary education first year main result 2020 on its official website.

Direct link to check CGBSE class 10th supplementary result 2020

According to reports, a total of 77.33% of students passed the class 10th supplementary exam that was held from November 28 to December 9.

How to check CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2020:

Visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in



Under the notice board section. click on the link given to check CGBSE High School supplementary result 2020

Key in your roll number and captcha code to login

Your CGBSE 10th supplementary result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
by Prashant Jha
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
by Pramit Pal Chaudhuri

latest news

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2020 for class 10th declared, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.
Iran seizes ship, ramps up enrichment as Gulf tensions mount
by Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call
by Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Zoos on alert after bird flu deaths in Haryana, Himachal
by Pawan Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.