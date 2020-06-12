Sections
CGPSC prelims result 2019 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, get direct link

The commission conducted the CGPSC Prelims Exam on February 9, 2020. On the basis of performance, CGPSC has shortlisted 3,617 candidates for the main examination.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Friday declared the results for the State Service prelims exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.

Those selected in the prelims examination will have to separately apply for the mains. A notification regarding the CGPSC mains exam will be released on the official website of the commission.



Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘New section’ and click on the link that reads, “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2019”

Step 3: The results in the Pdf format will appear on the display screen

Step 3: Scroll down and look for your roll number in the list of selected candidates

Step 4: Take printout of the result for future reference.

