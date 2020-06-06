CGPSC Recruitment 2020: 178 vacancies on offer for forest ranger, conservator posts

Sections
CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued an official advertisement for combined forest services examination. There are a total of 178 vacancies including 157 vacancies of forest ranger and 21 vacancies of assistant conservator of forest.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The online application process will begin from June 16 and the last date to apply is July 15.According to the official notice CGPSC will conduct the recruitment exam on September 20.

Pay scale :

Forest Ranger : Rs 56100

Assistant forest conservator : Rs 38100



Educational qualification:

Candidates must have passed higher secondary exam with zoology, geographical science or chemistry.

Should have a bachelor’s degree in any one of the subjects mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to clear written test followed by a physical efficiency test.

Check official notification here

