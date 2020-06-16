Sections
Home / Education / CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Application for 178 Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard posts begins

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Application for 178 Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard posts begins

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. Out of which, 157 vacancies are for Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur on Tuesday started the online registration process for the CGPSC Forest Service (combined) recruitment exam 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at psc.cg.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. Out of which, 157 vacancies are for Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

The commission has scheduled the CGPSC Forest Service preliminary examination to be conducted on September 20, 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test (CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020) and Interview.



A candidate should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Forest Ranger: A candidate should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and have a graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc

2. Assistant Forest Guard: An applicant should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and have a graduation degree in at least one of the subjects of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uncommon for Covid-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy: Study
Jun 16, 2020 13:36 IST
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra.
Jun 16, 2020 13:31 IST
CWC to meet on June 23, discuss face off with China, Nepal
Jun 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Akhtar praises veteran Pakistan pacer for returning to Test fold
Jun 16, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.