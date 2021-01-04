Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.

Direct link to download CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020.

How to download CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
by Zia Haq
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Messi plays 750th game for Barça, Suárez leads Atlético win
by Associated Press
Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage climate activist, turns 18
by Reuters
Delhi likely to be hit by another spell of rain today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.