Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh open board class 10 and 12 exam results declared at cgsos.co.in

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh open board class 10 and 12 exam results declared at cgsos.co.in

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the CGSOS 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020 can check their results online at cgsos.co.in.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020. (Screengrab )

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the results of the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020.

Students who have appeared in the CGSOS 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020 can check their results online at cgsos.co.in.

Direct link to check CGSOS class 10 and 12 board exam results 2020.

How to check CGSOS 10th, 12th results 2020:

Visit the official website at cgsos.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HIGH SCHOOL AND HIGHER SECONDARY MAIN / ATTEMPT EXAMINATION - 2020 RESULT”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CGSOS results will be displayed on the screen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
Sep 21, 2020 16:25 IST
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
Sep 21, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

Punjab sows but will not reap
Sep 21, 2020 17:34 IST
Delhi couple run street-side classes for poor students
Sep 21, 2020 17:31 IST
The scientific enquiry on Covid-19 immunity
Sep 21, 2020 17:30 IST
Tourism New Zealand shares video messages of hope and care amid Covid-19
Sep 21, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.