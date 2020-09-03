Sections
Home / Education / Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses

Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses

The official spokesperson said that the examinations would be held on September 6,9,12 and 16 while adhering to the social distancing norms.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar. (Photo credit:CCSHAU official website)

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, on Wednesday, announced the examination dates for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses.

The official spokesperson said that the examinations would be held on September 6,9,12 and 16 while adhering to the social distancing norms.

The admission to the said courses will be through online mode only and there will be no physical reporting this year. After checking the documents uploaded by the candidates, if there is any deficiency, they will be informed on their mobile number and email id, the spokesperson added.

If a candidate does not correct this deficiency despite the information within the stipulated time period, then he or she will not be allotted a seat in the first counselling.



The dates for the second counselling will be issued separately. Moreover, there will be no change in the terms and conditions related to admission and reservation in the university brochure.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:22 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Maruti Eeco clocks 7 lakh sales milestone in India
Sep 03, 2020 14:26 IST
Jharkhand man rides around 1000 km on two-wheeler to fulfil his wife’s dream
Sep 03, 2020 14:26 IST
Shruti Modi knew about Sushant’s drug use, admits her lawyer
Sep 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police
Sep 03, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.