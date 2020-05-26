Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 soon, evaluation complete: Official

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will soon declare the results of class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020.

Chhattisgarh’s Prinicipal Secretary, Education, Alok Shukla told Hindustan Times on Tuesday that the evaluation process for class 10th and 12th board exams has been completed and the re-evaluation process is underway. He further said that the board will declare the results of the exams soon.

Chhattisgarh board had scheduled the class 10 and 12 board exams in March, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the exams were postponed to May. But later, as the lockdown extended, the board decided not to conduct the remaining class 10 and 12th board exams.

As the remaining class 10 and 12th board exams were not happening. the board decided to conduct an internal assessment of students and accordingly the marks were to be awarded to them in the remaining subjects.

Students who have appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in after they are declared.

In 2019, more than 6 lakh students have appeared in the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Around 3.88 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 examination and 2.66 lakh in Class 12 examinations.