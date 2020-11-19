Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Chhattisgarh CM to distribute education incentives to children of tendupatta collectors

Chhattisgarh CM to distribute education incentives to children of tendupatta collectors

According to a press statement from the Directorate of Public Relations, Chief Minister Baghel will transfer an amount of Rs 8,53,02,000 into the bank accounts of four thousand meritorious students under ‘Education Promotion Scheme’ and meritorious students incentive scheme run by Forest Department.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Raipur

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI file)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will distribute education incentives online to talented children of Tendupatta collectors in a virtual program to be organized on November 19 at his residence office.

According to a press statement from the Directorate of Public Relations, Chief Minister Baghel will transfer an amount of Rs 8,53,02,000 into the bank accounts of four thousand meritorious students under ‘Education Promotion Scheme’ and meritorious students incentive scheme run by Forest Department.

Under the Education Incentive Scheme, an amount of Rs 8,04,10,000 will be transferred to the account of talented children of Tendupatta collectors who have secured 75 per cent or more marks in Class 10 and 12th examination in the academic year 2019-20.

Under this scheme, Rs 15,000 is provided to the students who have passed class 10 and Rs 25,000 to students who have passed class 12, under Education Incentive Scheme. Similarly, under the incentive scheme for meritorious students, an amount of Rs 75,04,500 will be transferred to the students’ accounts for academic year 2019-20.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi: Penalty for not wearing mask in public increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Nov 19, 2020 15:11 IST
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Nov 19, 2020 15:09 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Nov 19, 2020 14:39 IST
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

South Africa to test new game-plan against England
Nov 19, 2020 15:21 IST
Financial situation improving, will lift austerity measures: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Nov 19, 2020 15:12 IST
TMC worker murdered in Bengal industrial belt was a criminal, says BJP
Nov 19, 2020 15:11 IST
Is Facebook ‘risking’ lives of moderators after ‘failed’ AI experiment?
Nov 19, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.