Revisit answers of 3 questions asked in CGPSC prelims exam: HC

The Chhattisgarh high court has directed the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission to revisit the answers of three questions of the CGPSC preliminary examination, which was held in February this year, and issue fresh results within two months for mains examination.

The order issued on Tuesday by the bench of Justice Goutam Bhaduri after hearing petitions by 90 candidates challenging answers of 12 questions of the CGPSC preliminary exam.

“It is found that three questions – question number 2, 76 and 99-- the answers given by the experts appear to be palpably wrong on the face of it, on the basis of the documents on which the experts have relied upon. In such a case when the negative marking exists, then the entire result would require to reshuffle after fresh key answers are re-verified on the basis of the new answer. The CGPSC shall send the above mentioned three questions and answers again to the expert body who will revisit the answer and thereafter if the answers are changed, the entire list of the candidates shall be reshuffled according to the new available answers given by the students,” the High Court order stated.

The court also stated, “The aforesaid exercise shall be carried out as early as possible within an outer limit of two months so that certainty for the subsequent main examination for the succeeded students can be arrived at, at the earliest,”.

The three questions which the court has asked to revisit are on Constitution, on Chhattisgarh’s forest cover and about the crop distribution in states.

Petitioners’ advocate, Rohit Sharma, said the exam was conducted on February 2 and the model answers were issued by the commission on February 18.

“The objections on the answers were invited in between the period of February 20 to March 1 in which 840 candidates had filed their objections. Later, CGPSC constituted the expert body which published its answers on May 29 and subsequently the results were declared June 12 thereby for the mains examination. After the declaration of the result on May 29, at least 90 candidates had filed petitions in the HC challenging answers of 12 questions settled by the expert body,” Sharma told HT.

Further court has found that answers of three questions are under dispute and hence told CGPSC to revisit the answers.

“The court said that a fresh expert panel should be constituted for the correct answers of the questions and then on the base of that new list for mains candidates should be announced,” said Sharma.