Chhattisgarh High Court permits private schools to collect fee without any hike

Chhattisgarh High Court permitted private schools to collect tuition fee without any hike quashing the order of state government , which barred schools from collecting fees.

Bilaspur Private School Association had challenged the order issued by Director Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh, whereby the Director, Public Instructions Govt. of Chhattisgarh has issued an order on April 1, asking all the private educational institutions staying collection of the school fees and also not to put coercion for recovery of the same.

The judgment was passed by HC on Monday by Justice P. Sam Koshy.

“The Association had challenged the order of Director Public Instructions in the High Court. The association claimed that the private school were receiving no monetary support from state government and fees was the only source of their income,” said counsel of Association Ashish Shrivastava.

Shrivastava further said that HC heard the petition and quashed the order of the state government instructing that private school can collect only the tuition fee without any revision or hike of fee.

The court categorically directed educational institutions not to increase or revise their tuition fees as of now until the situation normalizes.

“..The fees that the respective institutions shall collect the salary of the staff, both teaching and non teaching must be met first. No institution shall be permitted to withhold the salary part nor shall the schools reduce the salary of any of their existing staff from what these staff were drawing prior to the lockdown period,” the judgment on stated

Further the court stated in its judgment that the educational institutions should also develop a mechanism to 14 ensure that online education facilities reaches to every students in their school.

“This court at this juncture however would like to direct the petitioner and the members of the petitioner association to evolve some mechanism to cater to exceptional situations where a parent is not able to pay the fees for some genuine reasons. Accordingly, it is directed that in the event if any of the parent is facing any acute financial crisis whereby there being no means whatsoever to pay the school fees, let such parent/parents approach the respective school authorities, who in turn shall consider the same and if required can also get it duly verified or scrutinized on their own asking the parent to provide such necessary information with which it could be assessed, whether he is in a position to pay the fees or not, by seeking such information like financial status of the parents, the income details of the parents so also the assets in the name of the parents etc. and thereafter pass a suitable order,” the judgment says.

It is also directed that each of the members of the petitioner association should also evolve and develop a mechanism to ensure that online education facilities reaches to every students in the school. This in other word means that in a given situation where a candidate is not in a position to have an access to the online education facility, the institutions should evolve a system of providing such study materials to the students with which the students can continue with his/her studies uninterrupted, the judgment added.