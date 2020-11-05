Sections
Children explore cultural diversity, states of India

The Shri Ram Universal School, Panchkula, organised‘All About Culture Week’ wherein students of classes 2 to 6 got a chance to represent the cultures of different states.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The four-day cultural extravaganza started with a traditional dress activity.

Every participant wore traditional dresses of different states to represent their cultures. Participants from different cultural backgrounds had fun trying to imbibe the lifestyle of a state not native to them.

The aim behind this was to keep the spirit of diversity of Indian culture alive and to educate future nation builders about their heritage.

