Sections
Home / Education / CHSE Odisha 12th arts and vocational exam result 2020 deferred due to covid-19

CHSE Odisha 12th arts and vocational exam result 2020 deferred due to covid-19

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:18 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

CHSE Odisha 12th arts and vocational exam result 2020. (HT file)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the results of higher secondary arts and vocational streams for 2019-20 board exam in the first week of September instead of August last week after two employees of Council of Higher Secondary Education have tested positive for Covid-19, state school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

“The result of Plus II Arts and Vocational courses will be declared in the first week of September as we failed to meet the August end deadline due to these problems,” said Dash.

A total of 2.18 lakh students had written the higher secondary arts exam this year held in March. However, exams in anthropology, sociology and geography papers could not be held due to lockdown. The papers of these subjects will be evaluated on the basis of special assessment scheme. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.



Earlier this month, the CHSE had announced the results of higher secondary science and commerce examination results August 12 and 19 respectively. While, the pass percentage for science examination stood at 70.21 per cent, for commerce stream it was 74.95.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shilpa Shetty-Viaan Raj Kundra make heads turn in twinning ethnic-wear
Aug 25, 2020 14:27 IST
‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife shares pic of their twins
Aug 25, 2020 14:26 IST
Eng vs Pak 3rd Test: Can rain save Test for Pakistan?
Aug 25, 2020 14:28 IST
Manipur social welfare minister test positive for Covid-19
Aug 25, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.