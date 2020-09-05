CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, direct link here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Saturday announced class 12th arts result on its official website. A total of 67.56% students have passed in arts exam while 57.53% students have passed in vocational streams. The candidates who were registered for the CHSE Odisha Plus two arts exam can check their results online at chseodisha.nic. in or orissaresult.nic.in by following these steps:

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

Alternatively, students can also check their CHSE plus two arts results from the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Indiaresults.com