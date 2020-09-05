CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s list of websites to check scores

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th Arts stream exam results on Saturday, September 5 at 4 pm . Around 2.18 lakh candidates had taken the examination that was conducted in March. CHSE Odisha had to cancel some papers including economics, logic, anthropology, geography and sociology due to Coronavirus related lockdown.

CHSE had announced a new evaluation scheme for the cancelled papers under which a student who had appeared in 5 subjects will be evaluated on the basis of the average marks of his top 3 subjects.

Once the result is declared, students can check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts scores online on these websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

Earlier, CHSE Odisha had declared the science result on August 12 followed by commerce results on August 19. The pass percentage for science examination was at 70.21 per cent while for Commerce stream it was 74.95 percent.