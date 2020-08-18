CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s list of websites to check scores

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th Commerce stream exam results tomorrow, August 19 at 11:30 pm at orissaresults.nic.in. Around 25,00 students will get their results tomorrow.

Odisha government had to cancel the pending class 12th exams that were originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid related lockdown. At least 22 papers of the three streams including economics, logic, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail and few other papers were cancelled.

For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE has adopted an assessment scheme similar to the CBSE Board. According to the education minister, the best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scores online on these websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Earlier in the month of July, the school and mass education minister Samir Dash had said that the Science and commerce stream results will be announced by the third week of August while the arts stream result will be out by August end. CHSE Odisha had announced the class 12th Science results on August 12. Out of the total 97546 students who had written the CHSE Odisha 12th Science stream exam, 68,374 of them passed, including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls. The total pass percentage was 70.21.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce results 2020

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

In the year 2019, 70.26% of the total students had passed the Class 12th commerce exam while the pass percentage in 2018 was 71.43.

(with inputs from Debabrata Mohanty in Bhubaneswar)