CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12th results to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th arts stream exam results today at 4 pm. Students will be able to check their scores at orissaresults.nic.in after it is declared. A total of 2.18 lakh students had appeared the examination. this year which was held in March. CHSE Odisha had announced a new evaluation scheme under which a student who had appeared in 5 subjects, his average marks was decided based on his top 3 scores.
Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam, results, direct link, steps to check scores and pass percent.
1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in
2) Click on the result link
3) You will be directed to a login page
4) Key in your roll no and registration no
5) Click submit and view your result
6) Take a print out and save it on your computer