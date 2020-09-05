This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sections
E-Paper
LIVE BLOG

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12th results to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th arts stream exam results today at 4 pm

By hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini | Sep 05, 2020 14:38 IST

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th arts stream exam results today at 4 pm. Students will be able to check their scores at orissaresults.nic.in after it is declared. A total of 2.18 lakh students had appeared the examination. this year which was held in March. CHSE Odisha had announced a new evaluation scheme under which a student who had appeared in 5 subjects, his average marks was decided based on his top 3 scores.

Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam, results, direct link, steps to check scores and pass percent.

02:37 pm IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020: List of websites to check scores

Once the result is declared, students can check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts scores online on these websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net



indiaresults.com

01:25 pm IST

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020: How to check scores

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no



5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

01:05 pm IST

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results to be declared at 4 pm

CHSE Odisha will declare the class 12th arts stream results today at 4 pm.

top news

don't miss