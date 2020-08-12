Sections
CHSE Odisha Plus two Science Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check class 12 results

Students of Plus two who have appeared in the Odisha class 12 science examination can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CHSE Odisha Plus two Science Results 2020. (Screengrab)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Wednesday announced the results of Class 12 or higher secondary science examination on its official website. A total of 68,374 students have passed the CHSE class 12 science examination. Out of which, 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls

Follow CHSE Odisha Plus two Science Results 2020 live updates

Earlier, the Odisha class 12 exams for Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational Education scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28, 2020 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020.



Nearly, 3 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE higher secondary exams this year. Out of which, 97,546 students had written the exam in higher secondary science stream.



This year, Nayagarh district registered highest pass percentage of 86.51% while Jharsuguda has recorded lowest 40.71%.

Also Read: Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

Alternatively, students can also check their CHSE plus two science results from the following websites:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

In 2019, out of 97,750 students who had written the science exam, 72.33% had passed compared to 76.98% in 2018.

(with inputs from Debabrata Mohanty)

