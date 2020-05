CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application begins for officer, assistant posts

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has invited online applications for the recruitment against various vacancies for the posts of Senior Officer, Officer, Technical Officer, Assistant Officer, Assistant Technical Officer, Administrative Assistant Gr.III and Technical Assistant Gr. III.

There are a total of 57 vacancies. Aspirants can apply online at cipet.gov.in on or before May 29.

Details of vacancy:

Group A

Senior Officer (Personnel & Administration) – 4 Posts

Officer (Personnel & Administration) – 6 Posts

Technical Officer – 10 Posts

Group B

Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration)/ Assistant Officer (Finance & Accounts) – 6 Posts

Assistant Technical Officer – 10 Posts

Group C

Administrative Assistant Gr.III – 6 Posts

Technical Assistant Gr. III - 15 Posts

Age Limit:

Senior Officer - 40 years

Officer - 35 years

Technical Officer - 35 years

Assistant Technical Officer - 32 years

Assistant Officer - 32 years

Administrative Assistant Gr. III - 32 years

Technical Assistant - 32 years

