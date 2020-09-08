Sections
CIPET to soon set up 2 new skilling centres in Bhagalpur, Varanasi

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Department Secretary R K Chaturvedi said that around 1,000 youths will be trained in each centre every year through diploma and skill development programmes for gainful employment in petrochemicals and allied industries.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Representational image. (Mint/ file)

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology will soon set up new centres for skilling and technical support at Bhagalpur and Varanasi, Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said on Tuesday.

The technical support services offered by these centres -- Bhagalpur (Bihar) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) -- will act as a catalyst for the development and growth of new and existing industries in the region, he said.

Presently, the CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology) has 43 operational centres and nine more centres are in the process of establishment across the country catering to the needs of Polymer and allied industries.



CIPET also has 31 Skilling and Technology Support Centres where Diploma, PG Diploma and Skill development training programmes are being organised in the field of polymer science, engineering and technology.

CIPET is actively contributing towards the government’s several initiatives such as Skill India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Stand up India, Start-Up India and Digital India.

