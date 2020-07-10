CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2020: 99.33% students pass ICSE, 96.82% pass ISC

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2020: A total of 99.33% students passed the ICSE board exams and 96.82% passed the ISC examination, the results for which were declared on Friday by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi.

The pass percentage of ICSE went up by 0.79% over last year’s 98.54%. The pass percentage of ISC exams increased by 2.02% over last year’s 96.52%.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE has not declared a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 examinations,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the council.

In ICSE exams, a total of 2,07,902 students appeared of which 2,06,525 candidates were successful making a pass percentage of 99.33%.

In ISC exams, a total of 88,409 students appeared of which 85,611 were passed thus making a pass percentage of 96.82%.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 9 are foreign languages and 2 classical languages.

The ISC examination was conducted in 51 written subjects of which 15 are Indian languages and 6 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language.

Declaring the results, Gerry Arathoon said, “This year has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the multiple National and States lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems. Despite all odds, CISCE has successfully completed the evaluation of the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations Answer Scripts and is now ready to declare the results.”

He said, “CISCE would like to congratulate all the candidates of the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 examinations.”

“At this point, I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations. Your patience and perseverance are to be admired,” Arathoon said.