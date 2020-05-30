Sections
CISCE allows students to take ICSE, ISC board exams in home city

This is due to the fact that some candidates are currently not present in their state/city/district due to the ongoing lockdown and the corona virus where they have been registered for the ICSE and ISC year 2020 examination and have requested to be permitted to take the remaining papers of the examinations from another city/district/state.

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining examinations papers from an examination centres located in a CISCE affiliated schools in the city/district where they are currently moved and stranded after the spread of pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown.

“The requests for a change in examination centres must be formally routed through the schools for where the candidates had been registered for the year 2020 examinations latest by June 7, 2020. Schools may upload such requests on the CAREERS portal of CISCE under the “Examinations system - center transfer”.

No payment will need to be made for such requests of change of centre,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council.



He said the council has received request from schools and parents for a change of the candidates examination centres in the wake of pandemic COVID-19.

Besides, the candidates who are unable to take the remaining papers of the examinations owing to having been adversely impacted by the COVID-19, will be permitted to take the examinations at the time of conduct of the compartmental examinations, the circular reads.

Detail guidelines for the conduct of the remaining papers of the year 2020 examination shall soon be sent to the examination centres by CISCE, Arathoon said.

