CISCE introduces Project work in ISC 2021 exams for maths, English papers

Updated: May 18, 2020 16:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to introduce a 20-mark project work for subjects English and Mathematics for students who will be taking the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination in 2021. Earlier the plan was to introduce the project work from ISC year 2022 examination, said a notice issued by the Council.

In the new scheme of things, students appearing in the ISC examination from the next year will have English and Mathemaics paper divided into parts; a) Theory and b) project work. Till now students had to answer a 100 mark theory question paper. In the new pattern, students will get maths and English question papper having 80 marks for theory questions and 20 marks for project work.

CISCE has also given a list of various topics from which students can choose for their project works in the two subjects.

Giving details about the Project work for year 2021, the council informed that out of the 20 marks allotted for project in English paper 1, 5 marks (internal) have been allotted for listening skills, 5 marks (internal) for speaking skills, 5 marks (internal) for writing skills and 5 marks (external) for writing skills.



The Council has also given some topics out of which students can pick one for writing. For English Paper 1 students have to write 500 words on their chosen topic, while for English paper 2, 1,000 words have to be written on the selected topic.

For project work in Mathematics subject, ISC students will be expected to complete two projects (One from Section A and other one from Section B/C) from any topic covered in Theory.

Check details of the project work as given below:

