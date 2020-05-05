Sections
Home / Education / Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry

Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry

In a tweet on the microblogging site twitter, the HRD ministry said that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Ending all the speculations regarding holding of remaining papers of class 10th board exam, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday said that no board examinations will be held for the class 10 students nationwide, except for the students from North-East Delhi.

In a tweet on the microblogging site twitter, the HRD ministry said that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.

Earlier today, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal while conducting a webinar on social media said that the dates for the CBSE Board exam will be announced in a day or two.

The minister also tried to address the concerns of large number of students, who take competitive examinations like JEE and NEET, by announcing new dates for the two exams.



The JEE (Main) exam for admissions in engineering colleges in the country will be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges will be conducted on July 26.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
May 05, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

Dhoni a big idol, great lesson to just watch him during IPL: Buttler
May 05, 2020 19:09 IST
Haryana to reserve 2 dialysis machines for Covid patients in all hospitals
May 05, 2020 19:04 IST
Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she’s like his ‘daughter’
May 05, 2020 19:10 IST
Special permission to transport Maharashtra SSC, HSC answer papers for timely results
May 05, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.