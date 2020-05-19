Sections
Class 10 exams: Telangana HC asks govt for corona situation report on June 4

A division bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman also suggested that the government take all precautions for the safety of the students and not to conduct the examinations if serious situation prevails at that time.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:43 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to review Covid-19 situation on June 3 and submit a report the next day. A final decision on holding the remaining Class X exams will be taken on the basis of the report.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman also suggested that the government take all precautions for the safety of the students and not to conduct the examinations if serious situation prevails at that time.

The division bench also asked the government to ensure a gap of two days between the two papers and set up a helpline for the students appearing in the exams.

The direction came on a petition filed by the state government, seeking review of the interim orders passed by the court in March and the permission to conduct the exams in May as per the revised schedule.



On March 20, the High Court had directed the state to postpone the Class X exams, scheduled for March 23 to April 6, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The interim order was passed on a public interest litigation by M. Bala Krishna, faculty at a private school.

The state had conducted the exams for three papers of the first and second languages before March 22 as per the original timetable.

The state Cabinet earlier this month decided to conduct the exams for remaining papers during May.

It moved the high court, seeking permission for the same keeping in view the academic calendar and the interests of 5.50 lakh students.

State Advocate General B S Prasad briefed the court on the arrangements proposed to be made by the Education Department for the smooth conduct of the exams.

The court was told that the number of exam centres will be increased from 2,530 to 4,535. This will help in accommodating 100-200 students in each exam centre against 200-240 earlier.

The department, in its affidavit, assured that 5-6 feet distance will be maintained between two students and each exam centre will be sanitised every day.

It also said that public transportation will be arranged with alternative seat occupancy in buses to enable the candidates to reach their respective exam centres. Hall ticket will be treated as travel pass to reach the centre.

