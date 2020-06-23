Sections
Home / Education / Classes in Bengal higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31, says Education Minister

Classes in Bengal higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31, says Education Minister

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here the heads of the universities will decide how to conduct administrative functions while safeguarding the health factor of staff.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)

The West Bengal government on Tuesday said academic activities in all state-run higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had previously decided on extending the suspension of academic activities in higher educational institutions till June 30. However, in view of the prevailing situation (due to coronavirus outbreak) we have decided to extend the period till July 31. I am announcing this after speaking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue,” the minister said.

Chatterjee had earlier said schools in the state will remain closed till July 31 due to the pandemic situation.



To a question if final semester exams will be held in universities or the students will be evaluated on basis of marks in previous semesters, the minister said: “We will take a decision on the issue of holding semester exams after June 26.” To another question, the minister said while all preparations were being made to conduct the remaining papers of the class 12 examination of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and “we are keeping watch on the emerging situation.” The minister had earlier this month announced rescheduled dates of HS exams for remaining papers on July 2, July 6 and July 8.

