Classes to resume in medical colleges of Bengal from December 1: official
Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday.
Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:55 IST
He said that classes will start in a “phased manner” after properly sanitising the institutes.
There has been no classroom teaching in the medical colleges of the state since lockdown was announced in March.