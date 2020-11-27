Sections
Classes to resume in medical colleges of Bengal from December 1: official

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

MBBS Students (File photo)

He said that classes will start in a “phased manner” after properly sanitising the institutes.

There has been no classroom teaching in the medical colleges of the state since lockdown was announced in March.

