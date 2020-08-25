CLAT 2020 admit card expected soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, exam on September 7

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2020 (CLAT) on September 7, 2020. The consortium is expected to soon release the admit cards for CLAT 2020 examination on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the examination will be able to download their admit cards online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The online registration process for the exam started on January 1 and concluded on July 10, 2020. CLAT 2020 will be conducted from 2pm to 4pm on the scheduled date.

Earlier, CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10 but was postponed till May 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams got further delayed until June 21 and then got rescheduled to August 22, 2020.

The exam is held for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught at 22 law universities across India. It is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities having representative universities as members.