CLAT 2020 exam postponed until further notice, check details

CLAT is an aptitude-based exam where the intent is to test the student’s interest in law and not their knowledge of the law.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CLAT 2020 exam postponed. (Screengrab )

The Consortium of National Law University has postponed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) until further notice. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the official website.

Earlier, the CLAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020, which was later postponed till May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams got further delayed until June 21 and then got rescheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2020.

CLAT comprises 5 sections, namely English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.



The exam is held for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught at 22 law universities across India. It is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities having representative universities as members.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

