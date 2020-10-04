CLAT 2020: Modifications in questions and the answer key for UG, PG exams released

Sections
CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Saturday released a notification containing the modifications in the answer key for CLAT 2020 examination on its official website.

The consortium conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 examination on September 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. (HT file )

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the modifications in the answer key online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The consortium conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 examination on September 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by several National Law Universities spread across the country.



According to the notice released regarding modifications in the provisional answer keys of CLAT 2020, candidates will be evaluated out of 147 marks in the undergraduate entrance test and for the postgraduate test, the evaluation will be out of 119 marks.

Direct link to check CLAT 2020 modifications in answer key.

How to check CLAT 2020 modifications in answer key:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “CLAT 2020” link

Click on the link that reads, “Modifications in the Question and Answer Key”

The CLAT 2020 modifications in the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the modifications in the answer key and take its print out for future use.

