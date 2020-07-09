Sections
Home / Education / CLAT 2020: Registration process ends tomorrow

CLAT 2020: Registration process ends tomorrow

CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the computer-based, online, centre-based CLAT 2020 examination on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CLAT 2020. (Screengrab)

CLAT 2020: The online application process for the Common Law Admission Test 2020 will conclude on July 10, 2020. The last date for CLAT 2020 application form submission has been extended multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CLAT 2020 online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the computer-based, online, centre-based CLAT 2020 examination on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply.



How to apply for CLAT 2020:



1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. If you are a new user, click on “Register” tab and fill in all the information and submit

5. After your registration, go back to the login page and key in your credentials and log in

6. Fill in the application form and upload all the requisite documents

7. Pay application fee and submit

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hussain wants ICC to change its ‘bad light’ laws
Jul 09, 2020 19:59 IST
Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’
Jul 09, 2020 19:55 IST
Disneyland issues safety guidelines as it prepares to reopen on July 11
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new Covid cases, state tally past 1.26 lakh mark
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.