CLAT examination 2021 rescheduled, check details here

CLAT examination 2021: According to the notice, the decision to reschedule the CLAT 2021 has been taken due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021

CLAT examination 2021: The Consortium Of National Law Universities on Wednesday rescheduled the dates for CLAT 2021 examination. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the consortium’s official website.

According to the revised schedule, the consortium will conduct the CLAT 2021 exam on June 13, 2021, from 2 to 4 pm.

“The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 6th January 2021 to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week,” reads the official notice.

“The date for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, the 13th June, 2021 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The UG and LL.M. exams shall be conducted on this date,” further reads the notice.

