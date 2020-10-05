Sections
Home / Education / CLAT results 2020 announced, here's direct link to check

CLAT results 2020 announced, here’s direct link to check

CLAT results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CLAT 2020 examination can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CLAT results 2020. (Screengrab )

CLAT results 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Monday announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) results on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CLAT 2020 examination can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Direct link to check CLAT 2020 Results

The CLAT 2020 examination was conducted on September 28, 2020, at 300 centres, spread across the country. The entrance examination is held for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in participating institutions.

The counselling or admission process will commence from October 9 and will conclude on October 15 for which the registration process will begin from 12 pm on October 6 to 6 pm on October 7.



How to check CLAT 2020 Results:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLAT 2020”

Key in your credentials and login

The CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

