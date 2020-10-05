CLAT results 2020 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s how to check

Sections
CLAT results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CLAT results 2020. (Screengrab )

CLAT results 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Monday declared the results of CLAT 2020 examination on its official website.

The consortium conducted CLAT 2020 examination on September 28, 2020, at 300 examination centre across the country. The examination is held for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in participating institutions.

The counselling or admission process will commence from October 9 and will conclude on October 15 for which the registration process will begin from 12 pm on October 6 to 6 pm on October 7.



“Candidates will be asked to deposit Rs. 50,000/- as counselling fees which will be adjusted in the fee payable to the University,” reads the notice.

Direct link to check CLAT 2020 Results.

How to check CLAT 2020 Results:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLAT 2020”, and go to the Results tab

Key in your credentials and login

The CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

