CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Bihar Agriculture University’s new buildings worth Rs 268 crore

At a function held through video-conference, Kumar inaugurated three laboratory buildings, a hostel for girl students, residential buildings for scientists and other staff of the university.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the main administrative and other new buildings of Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

These buildings have been built at a cost of Rs 268 crore, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that all formalities have been completed for getting the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Makhana’ (fox nuts).



The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.

The GI tag has already been achieved for the state’s agricultural products like Jardalu mango, Katarni rice, Magahi paan (betel) and Shahi litchi, Kumar said.

There is a need to give special emphasis to boost the production of Makhana in the state, he said.

Kumar also praised Bihar Agriculture University for imparting education besides carrying out research.

The University is now ranked 18th in the national ranking, he said.

