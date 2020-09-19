CM Yogi asks basic education dept to appoint 31,661 assistant teachers in a week

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the basic shiksha (basic education) department to recruit 31,661 assistant teachers within a week as the state government was committed to providing enough jobs and employment opportunities to the youth, said a statement from the chief minister’s office.

A state government spokesperson said the basic shiksha department had conducted a recruitment examination on January 6, 2019, for filling 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers. According to a government order of January 7, 2019, the state government fixed 65% as the minimum percentage of marks for appointment of general category candidates and 60% for backward and other reserved classes of candidates.

After this, some candidates moved the Allahabad high court. Later, the high court gave its verdict in favour of the state government while hearing the main writ petition ‘Ramsharan Maurya vs state government’.

On May 21, the high court ordered that, barring the assistant teachers’ posts held by shiksha mitras, the remaining vacancies should be filled.