CMAT 2021 registration begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

CMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online application for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.in on or before January 22, 2021. However, the last date for submission of Examination fee (through SBI/HDFC Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking & Paytm Payment Modes) is January 23, 2021.

The NTA will conduct the computer-based CMAT 2021 examination from February 22 to 27, 2021. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e. from 9am to 12noon and from 3 to 6pm.

“The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.