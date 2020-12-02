Sections
Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 released at coalindia.in, here's direct link

Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019: Candidates who have qualified the Coal Indian Management Trainee 2019 examination can download their admit card for interview online at coalindia.in.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019. (Screengrab )

Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019: The Coal India limited has released the call letter for the interview of Coal Indian Management Trainee 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the Coal Indian Management Trainee 2019 examination can download their admit card for interview online at coalindia.in.

Direct link to download Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019.

How to download Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at coalindia.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card for the interview of Coal Indian Management Trainee



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

