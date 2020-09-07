Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Education policy is not of the government but of the country, says PM Modi

Education policy is not of the government but of the country, says PM Modi

Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and used to realise it much later. These problems have been addresses in the NEP, the Prime Minister said.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

PM Modi(ANI photo)

The new National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on learning instead of studying and goes beyond curriculum to focus on critical thinking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday asserting that it is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders to implement the policy in letter and spirit. In the NEP, first since 1986, the pressure on students for taking specific streams have been removed, he said. “Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests,” he said while addressing the inaugural session at the ‘Governor’s conference on the Role of NEP in Transforming Higher Education’.

Follow National Education Policy 2020 live updates here

Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and used to realise it much later. These problems have been addresses in the NEP, the Prime Minister said. With vocational exposure right from early age, our youth will get better prepared for life, he said, adding that their participation in the global job market and employability in India will increase with practical learning. The prime minister said that the education policy like defence and foreign policies is not of the government but of the country.

India has been ancient centre of learning, and the government is working to make it hub of knowledge economy in the 21st century, he said.

“It is our collective responsibility that the policy is implemented in letter and spirit. The more teachers, parents, students are associated with education policy, the more relevant and broadbased it will be,” the PM added.



The Prime Minister said that new policy has paved way for international institutions to set up their campuses in India.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 13:06 IST
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Sep 07, 2020 12:55 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Sep 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 12:21 IST

latest news

TN CM Palaniswami pledges to donate eyes
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Commuters protest at Mumbai’s Virar railway station, seek more local trains
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Samsung sets a new bar for privacy with industry-first innovations such as Quick Switch & Content Suggestions on Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Two suspected members of Babbar Khalsa International held in Delhi after shootout, six pistols 40 rounds seized
Sep 07, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.