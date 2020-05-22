College, university exams in Uttarakhand to begin from July 1; admissions to next session from Sept 1

Examinations in colleges and universities across Uttarakhand will be held from July 1 and completed within a month period, while new admissions will begin from September 1, said Principal Secretary Anand Vardhan.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In an order, Vardhan also stated that classes for students will begin from August 1.