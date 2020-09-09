Colleges can’t charge for services not provided: AICTE

Technical education regulator AlCTE had written to colleges and institutions that they cannot charge hostel, transport or any other fees for facilities that they are not providing to the students.

In a letter to principals of all institution approved by it, Rajive Kumar, member secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) wrote that the regulator had received complaints that some colleges were charging fees for facilities not provided by them.

“AICTE has been receiving complaints from students and parents that some of the institutions are charging hostel or transport fees during Covid-19 pandemic whereas these facilities are not availed by the students. In this regard, it is advised that institutions should charge only maintenance charges of mess and transport,” said Kumar in a letter to principals.

The letter further advised colleges to charge fees only for the service that they provide. “All institutions/colleges are strictly advised to charge the fees commensurate with the facilities that they are providing during pandemic and not charge fees for those portions which are not accessible to students during the coming semester, failing which action will be taken as per the prevailing rules,” said the AICTE letter.

The letter also said that ensuring safety precautions against the threat posed by Covid-19 would be a key responsibility of all citizens in this hour of crisis.“Likewise, heads of institutions have the onerous responsibility of safeguarding the health interests of all stakeholders of their respective colleges/institutions,” the letter said.

The AICTE regulates nearly 11,000 colleges imparting technical education across the country. Over 3,000,000 students study in these institutions.